A Wind Advisory is active until 7pm this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 PM. Some gust could be up to 35 mph. An isolated shower possible through afternoon but most will remain dry and breezy. Clouds will gradually clear this evening giving way to more sunshine for Sunday.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: NW 5-15 Low: 50
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-15 High: 68
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10 Low: 48
THE REST OF THE WEEKEND: Clouds will clear out some tonight which will mean more sunshine for Sunday. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows near 50.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 60. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day and afternoon highs in the lower 70s with lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures again the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.