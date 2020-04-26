Chances of rain & storms rising again Tuesday night

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible along with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day but the more widespread rain and storms will arrive Tuesday night. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 60. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers early in the day highs in the lower 70s with lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures again the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.