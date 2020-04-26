Former Memphis Tiger applies football lessons to business practices

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Playing in the NFL was never Alan Cross’ dream. But, when he got the call to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he took on the challenge. After training camp, he made the roster and saw time on the field.
“It’s a dream. It really is, it’s things you think about when you’re a kid playing ball in the backyard,” Cross said. “The first couple times you’re looking around like wow, this is crazy and after a while you have to come back down to earth.”
Cross took lessons he learned from playing at Memphis into the NFL.
“Just go to work. I mean just keep playing with that chip on your shoulder. Don’t let a man tell you any otherwise. You know how to play the game so stick to your guns,” he said.
Cross played for three years before he decided it was time for him to move on from football.
“I just didn’t have any more fun with it. Playing ball in the yard as a kid you didn’t have to worry about doing your taxes, doing things people don’t really hear about once you get there. You have to pay taxes in every state you play in, things like that. I was just ready.”
The lessons Cross learned on and off the field set him up to transition to life without football. Starting a lawn care business, Jones Services. He found it takes a lot of the same qualities to be a good football player as to build a successful business model.
“You talk about hard work and dedication all the time. My motto with me is if I’m going to cut someone’s yard, you’re about to get your yard cut by a professional,” he said.
