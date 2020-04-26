Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE-ABORTION
Appeals court: Tennessee must continue allowing abortions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal appeals court says Tennessee must continue allowing abortions amid a temporary ban on nonessential medical procedures during the COVID-19 outbreak. The ruling follows a U.S. District judge’s order last week that abortions could proceed during the pandemic. The Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals issued its opinion Friday. The justices wrote that courts must give governments flexibility to respond to a crisis but that does not include “abdicating responsibility, especially when well-established constitutional rights are at stake." The state had argued that abortions should be included in Gov. Bill Lee's ban on non-emergency procedures.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NASHVILLE MUSICIANS
Nashville musicians find themselves without jobs or benefits
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Many Nashville musicians have been without steady work for more than five weeks since the city shut down its clubs to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Many don't qualify for traditional unemployment, so they welcomed the news that Congress was extending benefits to the self-employed and independent contractors. But Tennessee had to reprogram its computers to add the new categories of workers. The state was just beginning to distribute the money Dave Pomeroy is president of the Nashville Musicians Association, the local union. He says the situation has caused confusion and fear.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee won't enforce new reopening guidelines
Gov. Bill Lee has released more details about how restaurants and retails stores across Tennessee should reopen next week to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, the Republican governor acknowledged Friday that the state won't enforce such measures to ensure implementation. Lee says businesses and consumers will be in charge of seeing that the state’s new recommendations, dubbed the “Tennessee pledge,” are practiced. Tennessee unveiled the new guidelines the same day as some businesses began slowly reopening in Georgia. Yet several public health experts have warned that reopening a state too soon could result in a new surge in coronavirus infections.
SEVERE WEATHER-CHARGES
2 charged with theft, conspiracy related to tornado relief
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say two managers of a Tennessee mobile home park accused of withholding tornado relief donations have been charged with theft and conspiracy. The Chattanooga Times Free Press cited a statement from police in reporting the arrests of 64-year-old Steven West and 49-year-old Kimberly West. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said the two were arrested Thursday evening at their residence at the Auburn Hills mobile home park in Ooltewah. Court documents say detectives saw 54 totes marked Red Cross in the residence. Kim West said she was cooperating with law enforcement. A man who refused to identify himself told the newspaper to leave the property.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CONTRASTING-GOVERNORS
Republicans eager to reopen economy; Democrats more cautious
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mostly Republican governors in a handful of states are racing ahead with reboots to their economy before they have met key health benchmarks recommended to control the coronavirus outbreak. Their approach stands in contrast to numerous Democratic governors who continue to maintain a cautious approach to reopening and have said they will base their decisions primarily on public health data. Governors pushing to fast-track their economic rebounds say they don’t want to endanger their residents, but numerous public health experts say that is what could happen if they don't slow down.
OBIT-HAROLD REID
Harold Reid, Statler Brothers bass singer, dies at 80
STAUNTON, Va. (AP) — Harold Reid, who sang bass for the Grammy-winning country group the Statler Brothers, has died after a long battle with kidney failure. He was 80. Debo Reid says his uncle died Friday in his hometown of Staunton, Virginia. Harold Reid was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. He was also a comedian. The Statler Brothers frequently sang backup for country icon Johnny Cash. Some of their biggest hits included 1965′s “Flowers on the Wall” and 1970′s “Bed of Rose’s.”