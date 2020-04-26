Mainly dry for Sunday; tracking more rain & storms Tuesday

High pressure will quickly move into the region today, keeping us mainly dry to end the weekend and start the week ahead. Our next cold front slides into the region by Tuesday, giving us another round of rain and storms.
Skies are mainly clear this morning with out-the-door temperatures in the 40s and 50s with light winds. Today, we are looking at a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 60s with winds out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph. Tonight, we expect a few clouds with light winds and lows dipping into the upper 40s to lower 50s across the Mid-South.
TODAY: Sun and clouds. Winds: Northwest around 10 to 15 mph. High: 68.
TONIGHT: Few clouds. Winds: Light. Low: 48.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Tomorrow is looking mostly to partly cloudy with the potential for a stray shower, highs will be in the lower 70s with lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday we are tracking a cold front that will move into the region. Ahead of the front we will see highs warm into the middle 70s by Tuesday afternoon with rain and storms pushing into the region by Tuesday night. Lows will stay mild on Tuesday night in the lower 60s with rain and storms. Wednesday morning we will see rain linger and then push out by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Wednesday will stay in the lower 70s and then fall into the lower 50s by Wednesday night. Dry weather returns with more sunshine on Thursday with highs staying in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday we are looking at mostly to partly sunny skies with highs int he middle 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Right now, Saturday is looking partly cloudy with highs near 80 degrees and the small chance for maybe an very isolated shower late in the day. Long range models indicate our next cold front pushing across the region by Sunday.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest on your Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Twitter: @NickGunterWXCopyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.