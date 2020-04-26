Mainly dry for Sunday; tracking more rain & storms Tuesday

THE WEEK AHEAD: Tomorrow is looking mostly to partly cloudy with the potential for a stray shower, highs will be in the lower 70s with lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday we are tracking a cold front that will move into the region. Ahead of the front we will see highs warm into the middle 70s by Tuesday afternoon with rain and storms pushing into the region by Tuesday night. Lows will stay mild on Tuesday night in the lower 60s with rain and storms. Wednesday morning we will see rain linger and then push out by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Wednesday will stay in the lower 70s and then fall into the lower 50s by Wednesday night. Dry weather returns with more sunshine on Thursday with highs staying in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday we are looking at mostly to partly sunny skies with highs int he middle 70s and lows in the upper 50s.