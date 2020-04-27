Best Life: Testing and treating kidney failure patients

Despite Bonnie’s health scare, she no longer needs dialysis. Dr. Guzzi and his colleagues named the protocol after the hospital where they work, AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares, Florida. A paper on the success of the Waterman protocol was published in a major medical journal last year, and since that time, Dr. Guzzi said as many as two dozen other hospitals have begun using the Waterman protocol on their patients.