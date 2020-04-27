Breezy and mild weather continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pockets of sunshine will give way to more clouds through the afternoon. We also will have a chance for a stray shower late afternoon into this evening, but most of the area will remain dry. Even with clouds, high temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20% of a shower. Low: 58. Winds southeast 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and warm. There will be a chance for few showers during the day, but much of the day will be dry with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph. A cold front will move through the area after 10 pm and bring heavy rain or storms through predawn Wednesday. A few strong storms with gusty winds and hail will be possible along the mainline, especially in eastern Arkansas.
WEDNESDAY: The heavy rain will be east by sunrise, but there could still be some drizzle early Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low 70s. Lows Wednesday night will be in the low 50s.
LATE WEEK: We will be dry with sunshine on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will go from the lower 70s Thursday to the upper 70s Friday. Lows will be in the 50s.
WEEKEND: It will be warm this weekend with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s. Saturday will be dry, but a stray shower will be possible Sunday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.