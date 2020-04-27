Breezy and mild weather continues

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and warm. There will be a chance for few showers during the day, but much of the day will be dry with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph. A cold front will move through the area after 10 pm and bring heavy rain or storms through predawn Wednesday. A few strong storms with gusty winds and hail will be possible along the mainline, especially in eastern Arkansas.