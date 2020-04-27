Family calls for end to violence after son killed during dice game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Saturday night a man was killed at an apartment complex in Jackson.
Family members are now speaking out, asking the community for justice and prayers.
“We don’t want anymore violence. We don’t want anymore mothers and fathers and aunts and sisters crying. We do not want that. We want peace.”
Nicole Gibson, the mother of Quindarius Gibson, fought back tears recalling the emotional moment when she learned her son was involved in a shooting Saturday night.
“It was a shoot out. I knew my baby didn’t make it based off motherly instincts. This is not how we should live as a society today.”
Jackson police say Gibson was shot several times, and later died at a hospital.
Bystanders tell police a dice game caused shots to ring out.
That’s why family members are speaking out, pleading with the community to finally end the violence.
“It is time for us to put the guns down. We are losing our kids to the streets because of these guns.”
“It’s been hurtful, deep down inside of me. The human part of me is telling me to give up. Don’t help anyone else, they took my son from me. But the person I am today will not allow me to quit today.”
John Knight, the father of Quindarius Gibson, is a local known activist in the community eagerly fighting to stop the violence on Jackson streets.
“I wake up everyday trying to find a way to help the Jackson community and Mississippi.”
Friends and family who knew and loved Quindarius Gibson the best… want people to remember him as a funny, kind, and remarkable young man.
“Goofy and bubbly.. just a cool dude. An athlete and played ball at gym hill. He wanted to go into the army but sometimes situations don’t workout the way you want them to.”
Family members say they will continue to carry on Gibson’s legacy… turning a negative situation.. into something beautiful.
”I would rather no retaliation. If you ware going to fight for me.. fight for justice for my baby and just pray for us.”
