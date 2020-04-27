Gov. Hutchinson: “We’re on a downward trajectory.”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, have announced Arkansas has topped over 3,000 positive COVID-19 cases, with 50 deaths statewide.
After the governor pushed for a testing surge over the weekend, Arkansas tested over 1,500 people during the two-day surge.
While the testing increased, Governor Hutchinson showed the state is on a downward trajectory in the number of new cases in Arkansas.
The latest numbers at Noon Monday, April 27:
Governor Hutchinson said, while Arkansas is heading in the right direction, some border states are opening things quicker. “We do watch that. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is handling it well. Some of their cities are handling it differently. We watch it. They have more cases, and we hope to learn, Hutchinson said.”
Regarding Tyson’s warning of food chain supply shortages, Hutchinson said, “We have over 60 food processing plants in Ark. We are critical to our food chain and the world’s. We haven’t had any go down in Arkansas. If they do, we can work to get them back into operation quickly.”
Governor Hutchinson is set to speak to President Trump Monday on a governor’s call.
