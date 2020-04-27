Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arkansas has surpassed at least 2,900 while the death toll in the state has been reduced by one. The Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday reported that a person who died due to COVID-19 in southwest Arkansas was a Missouri resident and that death is now a part of Missouri's case count. With one additional death reported Sunday the state's death toll remains at 49. Officials said 2,941 people have tested positive for the virus in the state so far. The number of infections is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.