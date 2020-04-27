Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has reported its biggest one-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases as the state continues to increase testing efforts. The Tennessee Department of Health says there were 9,667 confirmed cases as of Sunday. The 478 new cases represents a 5.2% jump from Saturday’s total. The Tennessean reports it’s the highest number of new virus cases recorded in one day in the state. At least 181 people have died from the virus in Tennessee. Republican Gov. Bill Lee will allow restaurants in most of the state to reopen dine-in service Monday, while retail stores may reopen in-person shopping Wednesday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOLDIERS
Fort Campbell sends soldiers to help with pandemic relief
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — The 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell has deployed about 10 soldiers from the Kentucky post to New Jersey to help with coronavirus pandemic relief there. The post, located on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line, said the soldiers are logistics experts assigned to the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade. They deployed to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, where they will provide logistical support to medical forces operating in the northeast. The post previously deployed nearly 400 soldiers to help with pandemic relief in the northeast.
BOARD OF REGENTS
Board of Regents committee to discuss tuition, fee increases
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Board of Regents’ finance committee will meet to discuss student tuition and mandatory fees for the next academic year. The Board of Regents governs Tennessee’s 13 community colleges and 27 colleges of applied technology. The board’s Finance and Business Operations Committee is holding a conference call on Wednesday. The committee will discuss and make recommendations on tuition and fees for the 2020-2021 academic year to the full board. No vote is expected to be taken Wednesday. Other meetings are tentatively set for May 20 and June 2. The committee’s recommendations will be considered by the full board on June 19.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE-ABORTION
Appeals court: Tennessee must continue allowing abortions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal appeals court says Tennessee must continue allowing abortions amid a temporary ban on nonessential medical procedures during the COVID-19 outbreak. The ruling follows a U.S. District judge’s order last week that abortions could proceed during the pandemic. The Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals issued its opinion Friday. The justices wrote that courts must give governments flexibility to respond to a crisis but that does not include “abdicating responsibility, especially when well-established constitutional rights are at stake." The state had argued that abortions should be included in Gov. Bill Lee's ban on non-emergency procedures.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NASHVILLE MUSICIANS
Nashville musicians find themselves without jobs or benefits
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Many Nashville musicians have been without steady work for more than five weeks since the city shut down its clubs to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Many don't qualify for traditional unemployment, so they welcomed the news that Congress was extending benefits to the self-employed and independent contractors. But Tennessee had to reprogram its computers to add the new categories of workers. The state was just beginning to distribute the money Dave Pomeroy is president of the Nashville Musicians Association, the local union. He says the situation has caused confusion and fear.
SEVERE WEATHER-CHARGES
2 charged with theft, conspiracy related to tornado relief
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say two managers of a Tennessee mobile home park accused of withholding tornado relief donations have been charged with theft and conspiracy. The Chattanooga Times Free Press cited a statement from police in reporting the arrests of 64-year-old Steven West and 49-year-old Kimberly West. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said the two were arrested Thursday evening at their residence at the Auburn Hills mobile home park in Ooltewah. Court documents say detectives saw 54 totes marked Red Cross in the residence. Kim West said she was cooperating with law enforcement. A man who refused to identify himself told the newspaper to leave the property.