Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Many Nashville musicians have been without steady work for more than five weeks since the city shut down its clubs to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Many don't qualify for traditional unemployment, so they welcomed the news that Congress was extending benefits to the self-employed and independent contractors. But Tennessee had to reprogram its computers to add the new categories of workers. The state was just beginning to distribute the money Dave Pomeroy is president of the Nashville Musicians Association, the local union. He says the situation has caused confusion and fear.