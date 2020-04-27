Majority of Fayette County restaurants choose to remain closed, continue takeout services

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - All but three Tennessee counties partially reopened on Monday.
This meant customers were allowed to once again dine in at restaurants, but with some changes.
In Oakland, the Margaritas restaurant was the only one within miles that choose to reopen its dining area.
As customers walked in they were greeted by an employee who checked their temperature, if the thermometer marked less than 100 they were good to dine in according to manager Juan Balboa.
The customers were carefully seated, there were poster signs on every other table that read ‘non-use’.
Customer Sandra Thompson says she loves the margaritas and was glad to find out that she could dine in.
Thompson says the entire time she spent in the restaurant she felt completely comfortable.
“They’ve got the table marked where you can’t sit within one table of each other, and they’ve got gloves and masks on, and I’ve seen them cleaning with cleaner, wiping off tables and things while we’re here,” said Thompson.
Down the road is Street Tacos, where owners Jesus Gonzalez and Donya Humphrey choose to remain closed.
“We’ve taken that decision because we feel like it’s safer for us and the customers. We feel like we can manage it better,” said Humphrey.
Humphrey says they will continue to do takeout orders and until they fully reopen.
Rhea Taylor, mayor of Fayette County says they are following Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s orders and are leaving it up to people to abide by the Tennessee Pledge guidelines.
According to the guidelines if it appears that a business is not following the rules then, “The governor and/or other applicable state officials may issue health and safety orders as may be appropriate under the circumstance.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.