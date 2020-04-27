Mayors of Shelby County municipalities announce Back-to-Buisness framework for reopening

Conditions/Indicators N/A New cases: Green System capacity: Green or yellow Public health capacity: Green on all Testing: Green or yellow (availability), green (capacity), green (timing) New cases in a 14-day period since the beginning of Phase 1: Green System capacity: Green or yellow Public health capacity: Green on all Testing: Green or yellow (availability), green (capacity), green (timing) New cases in a 14-day period since the beginning of Phase 2: Green System capacity: Green or yellow Public health capacity: Green on all Testing: Green on all

General regulations + No purposeful groups of more than 10. + Adherence to social distancing. + No purposeful groups of more than 10. + Adherence to social distancing. + No purposeful groups of more than 50. + Adherence to social distancing. + No purposeful groups of more than 50. Groups of 50+ may be allowable if supported by the characteristics of the space and a clear social distancing plan. + Adherence to social distancing.

Civic facilities (libraries, etc.) Closed. + Limit occupancy to 25% building capacity. + Employees must wear face masks. + Limit occupancy to 50% building capacity. + Employees must wear face masks. + Limit occupancy to 75% building capacity. + Employees must wear face masks.

Places of worship No groups of 10 or more. + Limit occupancy to 25% building capacity. + Adherence to social distancing. + Limit occupancy to 50% building capacity. + Adherence to social distancing. + Limit occupancy to 75% building capacity. + Adherence to social distancing.

Healthcare + Elective surgeries and diagnostic, medical, and procedural visits restricted to urgent and emergent cases + Active screening at entrances to healthcare facilities + Telehealth encouraged where practical + Nursing home and long-term care facilities have stringent precautions in place + Elective surgeries and diagnostic, medical, and procedural visits allowed consistent with Tennessee Hospital Association standards and district protocol. + Other provisions continue as in Current Phase Same as the previous phase + Elective surgeries and diagnostic, medical, and procedural visits are unrestricted. + Other provisions continue as in the previous phase.

Dentistry + Elective dental visits, procedures, and surgeries are limited to urgent and emergent cases such as abscesses and fractured teeth. + Elective dental visits, procedures, and surgeries are allowed if deemed medically necessary, such as fillings, extractions, and root canals. + Active screening at entrances to dental facilities + Telehealth encouraged where practical Same as the previous phase + Elective dental visits, procedures, and surgeries are unrestricted + Other provisions continue as in Phase 1

Restaurants and bars + Carry-out/delivery only; no dine-in. + Require employees preparing or serving food and employees with interaction with the public wear masks; require at least face coverings for all other employees. + Maximum capacity of 50% + Adjust layout of a dining area/seating to maintain social distance between groups of customers + Eliminate use of communal items (i.e. containers on tables, writing utensils) + Require single-use items such as paper menus + Require employees preparing or serving food and employees with interaction with the public wear masks + Same as the previous phase + Maximum capacity of 75% + Other provisions continue as in Phase 1

Grocery stores + Limit occupancy to 50% building capacity + Require face masks and gloves for all employees preparing or serving food and employees with interaction with the public; require at least face coverings for all other employees. Same as the previous phase Same as the previous phase + Limit occupancy to 75% building capacity + Other provisions continue as in Phase 1

Hardware stores + Limit occupancy to 50% building capacity + Require face masks and gloves for all employees preparing or serving food and employees with interaction; require at least face coverings for all other employees. Same as the previous phase Same as the previous phase. + Limit occupancy to 75% building capacity + Other provisions continue as in Phase 1

Retail stores and commercial businesses + Curbside service/delivery only + Employees with interaction with the public must wear face masks; all other employees must wear face masks. + Limit occupancy to 50% building capacity. + Employees with interaction with the public must wear face masks; all other employees must wear face masks. Same as previous phase. + Limit occupancy to 75% building capacity + Other provisions continue as in Phase 1

Manufacturers/distributors Only essential facilities open, must adhere to Order requirements. + Require face masks for all employees. + Require symptom checks for all employees. + Establish work arrangements by which employees are spaced six feet from one another. Same as the previous phase Same as the previous phase



Offices/call centers Only essential facilities open, must adhere to Order requirements. + Require face masks for all employees. + Require symptom checks for all employees. + Establish work arrangements by which employees are spaced six feet from one another. + Do not share phones or headsets. + Allow telework and minimize business travel to the greatest extent possible. Same as previous phase Same as previous phase

Non-contact sports facilities (golf courses, tennis courts, etc.) Closed per Order, with exception of golf courses adhering to a specific protocol. + All others open, following guidance on maximum number of individuals for groups. + Shared equipment prohibited. + Employees with interaction with the public must wear face masks; all other employees must wear face masks. + Dining facilities limited to 25% capacity; carry-out/delivery OK. Same as the previous phase, but dining facilities limited to 50% capacity. Same as the previous phase, but dining facilities limited to 75% capacity.

Contact sports facilities (basketball courts, baseball fields, etc.) Closed Closed + Open, following guidance on maximum number of individuals for groups. + Employees with interaction with the public must wear face masks; all other employees must wear face masks. Same as previous phase

Gyms/fitness facilities Closed + Limit occupancy to 25% building occupancy. + Employees must wear face masks. + Adjust equipment layout or close/restrict access to equipment as necessary to maintain at least six feet of separation between users. + Conduct regular and thorough cleaning of all equipment, surfaces and areas of the facility using disinfectant cleaning supplies. + Require customers to clean equipment with disinfecting wipes before and after use. Provide hand sanitizing stations for use upon customer entry and exit. + Limit workouts to 45 minutes. + Limit occupancy to 50% building capacity + Other provisions continue as in Phase 1 + Limit occupancy to 75% building capacity + Other provisions continue as in Phase 1

Car washes Only fully automated car washes allowed. Ancillary functions like vacuum stations must be closed. Same as the previous phase; will evaluate specific restrictions developed in partnership with the industry. Same as the previous phase Same as the previous phase

Personal appearance businesses (hair, nail salons, spas, etc.) Closed Closed Open, with specific capacity and operations restrictions developed in partnership with the industry and providers. Same as the previous phase

Entertainment/performance venues (theaters, auditoriums, sports arenas) Closed Closed Closed + Closed, subject to regulations regarding size of groups and social distancing. + Gatherings of more than 50 persons may be allowable if supported by the characteristics of the space and a clear social distancing plan.

Recreation facilities (bowling alleys, indoor climbing, arcades, trampoline parks) Closed Closed Closed Closed, subject to regulations regarding size of groups and social distancing. Gatherings of more than 50 persons may be allowable if supported by the characteristics of the space and a clear social distancing plan.

Festivals, parades, races, and similar public/community events Prohibited Prohibited Prohibited + Prohibited, subject to regulations regarding size of groups. + Gatherings of more than 50 persons may be allowable if supported by the characteristics of the space and a clear social distancing plan.

Schools Currently closed; further phases TBD pending additional guidance.