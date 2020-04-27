Mid-South business headlines: Officials make plans to reopen Shelby Co. with no set date

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - States are reopening and local economies are looking to the best practices to get their businesses back on track after shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. Monday Shelby County municipalities announced a plan to reopen businesses.
Memphis Business Journal Editor-in-Chief Greg Akers says the plan will allow for all retail stores and restaurants to reopen at 50% capacity, much like the guidelines outlined in the Tennessee Promise created by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s administration.
Akers says social distancing and temperature checks will be implemented in other workspaces like manufacturing companies.
Though a reopening plan is set in place, there’s no way to know when people will feel comfortable to frequent businesses that have reopened.
There’s also no set date for when Shelby County could reopen.
“This is what it will look like when they reopen but this isn’t effective yet and it could be weeks, it could be more than a month, or months into the future before it does go into effect," said Akers.
He says it will depend on the data and if there is an uninterrupted 14-day decline in confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county.
The county will continue to operate under the safer-at-home order as it exists until that decline in numbers is met.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.