Mississippi businesses preparing to reopen under statewide safer-at-home order

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The economy is starting to reopen in Mississippi. Governor Tate Reeves gave retail stores the go-ahead to start to open back up, but with social distancing guidelines in place.
Buff City Soap in Southaven is a visual and aromatic experience.
“Because it’s a soap store. You want to come in. You want to smell the new scents. You want to smell your favorite scene,” Owner of the Southaven Buff City Soap Krista Pennie Myers said.
Customers in Mississippi are finally able to get that experience back now that the state’s new safer-at-home order allows retail stores to open. But Krista Pennie Myers at Buff City Soap is taking social distancing protocols to the next level, and will follow the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation of avoiding a group of 10 or more people.
“We are only allowing five customers in the store at all times,” Pennie Myers said. “If you come into the store you must wear a mask or some sort of facial covering.”
Governor Reeves said retail stores can start to open if they keep occupancy at 50%. Some retail stores have relied on e-commerce to bring in sales. Since Buff City Soap sells cleaning materials it’s considered an essential business and has been doing curbside orders. That option will remain as the store reopens.
“We have been embraced not only by Buff City Soap fans, but by the Southaven community,” Pennie Myers said.
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the city will use police, fire and code enforcement to monitor social distancing inside the stores. Olive Branch and Hernando will do the same.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said each municipality is in charge of coming up with its own enforcement.
