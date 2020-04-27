More clouds and a chance for rain

REST OF THE WEEK: There will also be a chance for showers tomorrow, but most of the day will be dry until late Tuesday night. A cold front will move through the area after 10 pm and bring heavy rain through predawn Wednesday. A few strong storms with gusty winds and hail will be possible along the mainline, especially in eastern Arkansas. The heavy rain will be east by sunrise, but there could still be some drizzle early Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s tomorrow and lower 70s on Wednesday. We will be dry with sunshine on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will go from the lower 70s Thursday to the upper 70s Friday.