More clouds and a chance for rain

We will see some sunshine this morning, but clouds will build back in this afternoon and it will remain cloudy tonight. We also will have a chance for a stray shower late afternoon into this evening, but most of the area will remain dry. It's chilly this morning with temperatures ranging from the lower 40s to the lower 50s. Even with clouds, high temperatures will be in the lower 70s this afternoon. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 50s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 20%. High: 71. Winds will be south 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Low: 57. Winds southeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will also be a chance for showers tomorrow, but most of the day will be dry until late Tuesday night. A cold front will move through the area after 10 pm and bring heavy rain through predawn Wednesday. A few strong storms with gusty winds and hail will be possible along the mainline, especially in eastern Arkansas. The heavy rain will be east by sunrise, but there could still be some drizzle early Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s tomorrow and lower 70s on Wednesday. We will be dry with sunshine on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will go from the lower 70s Thursday to the upper 70s Friday.
WEEKEND: It will be warm this weekend with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s. Saturday will be dry, but a stray shower will be possible Sunday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyBCopyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.