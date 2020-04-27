Shelby County and its 7 municipalities announce COVID-19 reopening framework but without reopening date

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday officials from Shelby County and all seven of its municipalities released details of the phased-in approach to reopening the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, officials did not release a specific date for when they believe businesses shuttered by the spread of the virus may be able to reopen.
“We felt it was time to safely start introducing measures that alleviate some burdens on the economy while also balancing the need to protect our citizens,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
Strickland was joined Monday by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and the mayors and their representatives of Arlington, Bartlett, Lakeland, Millington, Germantown and Collierville. The group pledged that when the county reopens, all cities in the county will do so together.
“Everyone was not just heard. Everyone was listened to and as hard as it is to build consensus, that’s just what we’ve done today,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.
The elected officials said despite rural counties in Tennessee having authority to reopen under different conditions, it is their goal to keep a uniform framework throughout Shelby County. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has said local health departments, which are county-run in the state’s most populous counties, have final decisions over their reopening plans.
The mayors acknowledge there is some mixed-messaging for residents.
“We all want to do the same thing. The challenge is those of us in outlying communities, Millington, Arlington, Lakeland, Collierville, that touch neighboring counties,” said Mayor Mike Wissman, of Arlington.
To enter phase one of reopening, Shelby County public health officials said there must be a stabilization or downward trend of new cases of COVID-19 day to day for a 14-day period.
Officials indicated Monday they felt the county was in the midst of a ten day stabilization, despite a spike in cases over the weekend attributed to added and targeted testing for the virus. Despite that, officials did not commit to a date for reopening efforts to begin.
Under phase one restrictions, hospitals could re-start elective surgeries, libraries and other civic facilities could reopen with buildings limited to 25 percent capacity, and dental visits could resume with screening at entrances.
Gyms in phase one must limit customer workouts to 45 minutes, only allow 25 percent of building occupancy, and ensure social distancing at all times.
Phase one restrictions for places of worship limit occupancy to 25 percent of building capacity along with adherence to social distancing.
Restaurants and bars under phase one must limit capacity to 50 percent, adjust tables to account for social distance, eliminate shared items, and adopt paper menus. Additionally, employees involved in food handling or interacting with the public must wear masks.
Hair and nail salons and spas remain closed in phase one.
“All the mayors have been on the same page, as far as providing public safety as first and foremost," said Mayor Mike Palazzolo of Germantown, “We have a long way to go but, there is light close at hand.”
The mayors cautioned they want to see businesses opening back up. But if infection numbers rise, restrictions can and will be tightened.
“I would close by saying, this is not over,” said Mayor Stan Joyner, of Collierville, “Don’t relax. Don’t give up on social distancing. Don’t give up on hand washing. Don’t give up on wearing your mask.”
The Shelby County Health Department said Monday they would continue to offer technical help to businesses as they adjust workflows and need assistance with minimizing contact or adhering to social distance.
The department does have enforcement powers through the county health officer to close down any businesses or organizations that do not comply with health directives.
In the city of Memphis, Mayor Jim Strickland said code enforcement and MPD would continue to monitor businesses for compliance with re-opening instructions.
You can read the “Back to Business” framework by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.