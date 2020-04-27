Shelby County prosecutor’s office prepares reopening plan as cases clog the court system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby county prosecutors office handles hundreds and hundreds of criminal cases each year more than any other county in Tennessee.
With the coronavirus shutting down trials and many court hearings, there is a backup. And now Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich has to come up with a plan to reopen the courts but still make it safe. Not an easy task.
“This is the worst as far as I know in my 20 years," said Veteran Criminal Defense Attorney Clairborne Ferguson. "This is the worst it’s ever been.”
Ferguson says the coronavirus has forced him and other attorneys to change the way they do business because there are no trials. Inmates out on bond have no pre-trial hearings so he is handling many compassionate release cases because of the coronavirus.
“The DA is doing a good job of dismissing a lot of cases, minor cases that clogged the system,” said Ferguson.
“So if you’ve been charged with a crime, since March 16th, and our office has looked at it and said we’re not going to prosecute this matter," said Weirich.
Weirich says most of those cases are driving on a revoked license and 1,400 have been dismissed. The cases of people out on bond are also not being heard.
But the courts have to reopen and Weirich has to come up with a plan for the 30th district that includes Memphis, Germantown, Collierville, Bartlett and Millington.
She says there will be social distancing with she is hoping as many as 20 people in the courtroom including suspects court personnel and attorneys. To give you an idea of the backup, Weirich says there are 10,000 cases of in custody and out of custody cases set for May.
Weirich wants grand juries back too.
“Those cases are backed up. We’d like to get the grand jury back and running," she said. "Do it in a safe way, do it at a faster pace so they can practice social distancing.”
Weirich wants people to feel safe and wants witnesses to show up. And yes with so much delay and so many cases it likely will be a mess.
“201 is a little bit of a mess on a good day," said Weirich. "We’re going to do what we can to keep it safe.”
Weirich will present her plan for reopening to the chief justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court for approval.
One thing the chief justice has decided: no jury trials until July 3.
