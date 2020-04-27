Shelby County sees big spike in COVID-19 cases as testing expands

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As city and county leaders unveiled guidelines for a phased reopening, Shelby County announced a spike in coronavirus cases.
But health leaders say there’s a simple explanation.
The Shelby County Health Department said they have confirmed 2,320 COVID-19 cases.
That’s an increase of more than 280 cases since Friday, and includes the highest single-day increase, 187, since the pandemic began.
Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter addressed the increase during Monday’s press briefing.
“That seems like a very large number, but that's a reflection of expanded testing that occurred Friday and Saturday of this weekend, but also some very targeted testing in areas where we know that we have clusters,” said Haushalter.
That expanded testing includes 201 Poplar, where 400 inmates and employees were tested on Friday.
Those results aren’t expected until later this week.
The additional testing was done after 46 Shelby County Sheriff’s Office employees and eight inmates were diagnosed with coronavirus. One employee died, according to the sheriff’s office.
There was also additional testing at other sites, including Christ Community Health Services in Frayser, where Governor Bill Lee visited on Saturday.
The governor’s office says 465 people where tested at this site, as part of the Unified Command Group’s expanded testing efforts.
“We expanded testing availability to any Tennessean who believes they need a test because testing remains one of our most important tools in tracking and mitigating the spread of COVID-19,” said Lee. “We’re grateful to the thousands of Tennesseans who came out to get tested, and we’re incredibly thankful for the efforts of our Department of Health and National Guard personnel for making these testing sites a reality.”
More than 7,000 Tennesseans received free tests over the weekend at 18 locations, the governor’s office said.
Haushalter expects there to be more positive cases, as testing continues to ramp up.
“We’re comfortable with where we are in testing, knowing that we want to try to get up to 2,000 per day, and ultimately expand to targeted groups and allow for some asymptomatic individuals to be tested,” said Haushalter.
The health department said 45 people have died in Shelby County, and for the first time, announced the number of people who have recovered -- 1,015.
