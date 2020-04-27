Tennessee schools reveal graduation plans as state reopens

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Graduating seniors across the Mid-South have been anxiously waiting to hear whether or not they will have an in-person graduation ceremony.
“I think it’s really smart that they are trying to make sure we still walk across the stage,” said Camille Grandberry who will be graduating from Munford high school May 16.
Camille’s graduation will be the last high school graduation for the Grandberry family.
She is the youngest of four children.
However, Camille’s graduation will look much different than the Grandberry’s three other children.
In order to promote social distancing, Munford High School leaders say there will be mini-ceremonies
They will hold five ceremonies on May 16 starting at 9 a.m. It will be an outside event where graduates can invite up to six guests.
“It still is kind of sad that I can’t have my whole family there. We can’t be as one as we would like to be. Overall I’m happy,” said Camille’s father Cedric Grandberry.
Last Thursday Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released guidance regarding what in-person high school graduations could look like in 2020 but nothing is mandatory.
It’s up to individual schools to decide the best course of action.
“I almost was going to implement a mock graduation ceremony if they weren’t going to do anything, but I’m glad they thought about the children,” said Robin Thurman.
Robin and Kevin Thurman’s son, Kevin Junior will be graduating from Brighton High school May 14 but the district opted to split the graduation into dual ceremonies.
“It’s like separating a family. I wanted to see all of us walk across the same stage,” said Kevin.
School leaders are attempting to decrease the crowds. The Centers for Disease Control has prohibited large gatherings for weeks now.
Brighton High School is even offering drive-thru ceremonies for parents uncomfortable with gathering in large groups. Those individual ceremonies will take place the day after the in-person ceremony.
The Thurman family chose to attend the in-person ceremony.
“As long as we follow the mandatory guidelines of staying within 6 feet of each other, also wearing a mask to protect ourselves considering we don’t know what the virus is all about,” said Robin Thurman.
Fayette County schools’ Fayette-Ware High School will have a virtual ceremony for their more than 200 graduates May 12.
They will try for an in-person ceremony on June 16.
Shelby County School District will release their graduation plans sometime this week.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.