Tipton Co. restaurant reopens followingCOVID-19 business closures

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday, restaurants in most counties in Tennessee were allowed to officially reopen. Pappy & Jimmies in Covington is just one of those restaurants.
Billy Rickard has owned the restaurant for decades.
“We bought it in 1980,” he said.
COVID-19 caused the longstanding restaurant to close following safer-at-home orders. These last few weeks Rickard has only been serving takeout to customers.
“It was a third of our normal business probably," he said. “We didn’t make any money during the closing. Even to-go, we didn’t make any profit.”
Monday Tennessee Governor Bill Lee allowed restaurants in nearly all counties to reopen under specific conditions.
Meaning Monday morning, Rickard and his staff got to welcome customers inside to sit and dine on their southern style cooking, something the community has been anticipating. But compared to 40 years ago, things are going to be different.
“We have signs on the door, ‘Wash your hands. Cover your sneeze’. We’ve got everybody spaced in here," said Rickard. “We’ve got a shield up between the cashier and the customer. We’re going to have disposable menus. We’ll throw them away.”
Restaurants will only be allowed to operate at 50% capacity under Lee’s guidelines. Staff must wear masks. Customers have to be spaced 6 feet apart.
Rickard is happy to be open for his faithful patrons. He’s cautiously optimistic about what the future holds.
“I’m excited about it," he said. “I hope it doesn’t cause any problems.”
