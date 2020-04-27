Tipton County schools holding modified in-person graduation ceremonies

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - High schools in Tipton County are preparing to hold graduation ceremonies while still implementing social distancing -- Munford High School is calling them “mini-ceremonies.”
MHS has finalized plans for their mini-ceremonies set to be held Saturday, May 16. The ceremonies will be held outside and continue through the day in 2-hour increments: 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m.
Brighton High School has also finalized plans for their graduation which will be held in two separate ceremonies on Thursday, May 14. According to the school’s Facebook page, the top 25 of their 2020 class and students with last names A through J will have their ceremony at 5 p.m. The second ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. for students with last names beginning with K through Z.
The school is also offering the choice of an individualized ceremony as an additional safety precaution for students and their families who opt out of the first 2-ceremony deal. Those will be held Friday, May 15.
Each graduate will be given four tickets for guests in a reserved section.
BHS says cap and gown pickup will be available May 7-8. Students will be assigned a time to pick up their items.
Covington High School will hold its ceremony in two sections on Monday, May 18. The first ceremony begins at 6 p.m. for students who have last names beginning with A through L. The second ceremony begins at 8:30 p.m. for last names M through Z.
Caps, gowns and guest tickets (4 per graduate) will be available for pickup on Wednesday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to noon in the CHS gym.
