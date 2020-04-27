Tracking a threat of storms Tuesday night

THIS WEEK: A stray shower is possible overnight but much of the Mid-South will be dry but clouds will remain. Tomorrow will be warm and breezy along with a slight chance of a shower during the day. Rain and thunderstorms will move through the area Tuesday night from 11 PM to 6 AM Wednesday morning. A few strong to severe storms will be possible before 2 AM. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers early in the day along with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70 and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.