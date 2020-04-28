Best Life: Silver disobedience, turning aging on its head

NEW YORK, N.Y. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Thirty-four percent of Americans are older than 50, and those numbers will surge over the next decade. “It’s all about age being an attitude, versus a number,” said Dian Griesel, a Social Media Influencer. When you picture female baby boomers, what comes to mind? Grey-haired grandmothers knitting or playing cards? If that’s your perception, better think again. There’s a generation of 50+ women who are turning the traditional notion of aging - on its head.