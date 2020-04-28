Blytheville police investigate murder, fatal crash minutes apart

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating a murder and fatal crash that happened just minutes apart.
According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, offers were investigating a murder on Elm Street when they received a call of a fatal crash involving a dirt bike and 18-wheeler on Highway 18.
Chief Thompson said an 18-year-old woman who was driving the dirt-bike died in the crash.
A man, who was a passenger, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Great River Medical Center for treatment.
The dirt bike, Thompson said, was traveling south on First Street, when it went around a pick-up truck, ran a stop sign, and hit the back of the semi.
Before officers could investigate, a large crowd had gathered in a nearby parking lot the police had to contend with.
Thompson said Arkansas State Police and the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office helped with crowd control was Blytheville police worked the accident.
Police threatened to use tear gas when the crowd would not disperse.
Thompson said there were some disorderly conduct arrested.
Blytheville police said the truck driver was not hurt and is cooperating.
About 50 minutes before the crash, police responded to the 1300-block of South Elm Street due to a person not breathing.
Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson said when officers arrived, they found a man identified as Deanthony Perry, 33, dead.
There are no known suspects at this time.
If you have any information on the homicide, call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411 or Crimestoppers at 844-910-STOP (7867).
Both incidents remain under investigation.
