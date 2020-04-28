Cell phone tower outside Dogwood Elementary approved during virtual meeting

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - After a nearly two-year debate, a cell phone tower will be placed 180 feet from Dogwood Elementary School.
City leaders in Germantown attempted to delay the decision, but eventually, a 3-1 vote determined the tower would be built.
Alderman Forrest Owens has a daughter that attends Dogwood, therefore he recused himself from the vote. Alderman Dean Massey was the only one who voted against the tower.
Plans to build a cell phone tower near Dogwood Elementary have been met with push back from concerned parents.
Alderman Scott Sanders said he has been asked if there are other locations for the cell phone tower, but he explained that there is not another place for the tower in that area.
Sanders also asked to delay the decision until the first in-person meeting is allowed. He also said many citizens have asked him to delay voting.
Alderman Dean Massey showed he was strongly against the tower near Dogwood. Massey gave many points proving why he was against the tower and also proposed the board postpone the vote - which ended with him voting against the tower.
Alderwoman Mary Anne Gibson expressed a pandemic should not postpone a public safety issue.
Gibson added the cell phone tower is a “life or death necessity.” She was told the Fire Chief of Germantown was unable to make some phone calls during the June 2019 floods.
Residents have also reported poor cell service, which required a temporary tower trailer at Fire Station No. 2.
Alderman Rocky Janda added postponing the vote would be “a waste of time.”
The 140-foot cell phone tower will be placed on within the treeline on Dogwood school property.
Some parents of students at Dogwood said they’re worried about children getting near that tower and said better service shouldn’t come at the expense of their kids.
In response to the controversy, the developers have proposed pushing the tower back farther away from the school, into the woods with fencing around it.
Supporters said that would get rid of spotty cell phone service, which is an ongoing issue in the Dogwood community.
