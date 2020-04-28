Community leaders question data tracking COVID-19 cases in Hispanic, Latino communities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The number of COVID-19 cases among the Hispanic and Latino communities in Shelby County is low. But local leaders and health experts say the data may not be a true representation of what’s going on.
“The three challenges are communication, testing and resources,” said Mauricio Calvo with Latino Memphis.
Calvo believes these are some of the challenges the Hispanic and Latino population in Shelby County are facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The language barrier being one of the most difficult to overcome.
"If people don't know about this, they don't know the information that is coming out and then we cannot protect ourselves therefore we cannot protect others," said Calvo.
The latest data from the health department shows Hispanics and Latinos make up less than 6% of the COVID-19 cases in Shelby County. Calvo says it’s hard to tell if that data is a true representation of the population.
On Tuesday, Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said this to the Latino community:
“The purpose of having information is to make sure if someone’s positive we can get the results back to them and that we can make sure that they’re adequately isolated and their family is adequately quarantined. That data is not used in any way to report immigration status of individuals who get tested,” said Haushalter.
Calvo points out many Hispanics and Latinos live in poverty and have to work in order to make ends meet. A positive COVID-19 test could significantly impact their livelihood.
Others work for essential businesses and are at a greater risk for exposure.
“The cleaning, the cooking, the distribution, the construction, all of these jobs are still working,” said Calvo.
Ultimately, Calvo says this is a time to come together rather than think about our differences.
“This is something that’s impacting each and every one of us and at the same way it’s going to take all of us to come out of this and I believe we’re going to come out strong, but it’s only going to happen if we continue to work together and not to be divided,” he said.
