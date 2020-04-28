46 deaths, 2,358 coronavirus cases confirmed in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health authorities have announced 46 deaths and 2,358 coronavirus cases in Shelby County -- up from 2,320 cases and 45 deaths Monday.
According to the health department, individuals who have died range in age from 27 to 95 with the average being 70.
So far, 1,149 individuals have recovered from the virus in Shelby County, according to health officials.
Below is a map of positive cases by zip code across Shelby County:
The Shelby County Health Department has investigated clusters of two or more cases at 12 long-term care facilities where 138 residents and staff members have tested positive for the virus. So far, 14 people have died.
Health officials said one death at the facility was a Mississippi resident. Therefore, the death counts toward Mississippi’s death toll, not Tennessee’s.
SCHD reports the outbreak at Carriage Court Assisted Living Facility is now resolved.
Across Tennessee, many businesses plan to reopen this week. Governor Bill Lee said restaurants could open Monday and retail shops can open Wednesday as long as they are operating at 50% capacity.
Shelby County is not included in the governor’s plan to reopen. Mayors across the county announced their phased plan Monday but did not give a timeline for when it would go into effect.
Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases of coronavirus include:
- Crittenden -- 174 cases; 5 deaths; 89 recoveries
- Cross -- 16 cases; 4 recoveries
- Lee -- 3 cases; 1 death; 1 recovery
- Mississippi -- 13 cases; 8 recoveries
- Phillips -- 5 cases; 1 death; 2 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 18 cases; 7 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 81 cases; 8 recoveries
Mississippi (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 10 cases
- Benton -- 9 cases
- Coahoma -- 60 cases; 3 deaths
- DeSoto -- 272 cases; 4 deaths
- Lafayette -- 88 cases; 3 deaths
- Marshall -- 42 cases; 2 deaths
- Panola -- 38 cases; 2 deaths
- Quitman -- 14 cases
- Tate -- 39 cases
- Tippah -- 53 cases; 7 deaths
- Tunica -- 35 cases; 1 death
- Crockett -- 7 cases; 1 recovery
- Dyer -- 31 cases; 13 recoveries
- Fayette -- 52 cases; 1 death; 28 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 11 cases; 7 recoveries
- Haywood -- 18 cases; 1 death; 7 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 18 cases; 2 recoveries
- McNairy -- 11 cases; 7 recoveries
- Tipton -- 95 cases; 42 recoveries
