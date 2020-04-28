Grizz studying NBA proposal to open practice facilities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA is looking for a way to ease players back on the court - for practice at least.
By May 8, the NBA hopes to allow limited, individual workouts. However, they can only be in cities not subject to government restrictions.
The City of Memphis’ latest shelter-at-home order is set to expire on May 5, but could likely be extended.
The league is somewhat lifting its own ban on the use of team practice facilities for player training and treatment. Restrictions include no more than four players in the facility at any one time, no Head Coach or assistants can participate and no group activity(like practice or scrimmages) allowed.
Grizzlies President Jason Wexler released a statement saying, “We are in the process of reviewing the criteria received from the League this afternoon (Mon) regarding the potential to re-open our facilities for individual player workouts as of May 8.”
The NBA suspended its season after one player tested positive for COVID-19. The league has given no indication on when, or if, it will resume play.
The first round of the playoffs could have pitted the Grizzlies against the Los Angeles Lakers.
