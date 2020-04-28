Health department says contact tracing investigations a key part of local reopening efforts, staffing must expand

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department said to be able to move through phases of reopening they should have the capacity to have thousands of appointments for COVID-19 testing available daily, and they are moving toward that goal.
Still Tuesday officials gave no date for when the county and all municipalities might move to phase one of the reopening plan.
“We are not going to set a date from our end until we know we have achieved the criteria,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department director. “We know we are well in the right direction, but we are not at a place yet to set a date in a day or two days.”
Public health officials reiterated Tuesday that they must see a decline or stabilization in COVID-19 cases for 14 days, have testing resources and data rapidly available, and be able to conduct fast contact tracing investigations for the county to safely reopen.
“The more testing we do, the more cases we will have, the more contact tracing we will have to do,” said Doug McGowen, chief operating officer of the City of Memphis.
Those contact tracing investigations are a key strategy in the Back to Business plan. Performing poorly with that could cause loosened restrictions to tighten again, leaders cautioned.
“We do anticipate that our staffing needs will continue to grow. To stay open means we have to do contact tracing well," said Haushalter.
Haushalter said the health department currently has two dozen people working in contact tracing. They’re tasked with finding out who an infected person came into close contact with and ordering all those individuals into quarantine.
Those investigators currently work two shifts, morning and evening, seven days a week. But she said the current staffing level will not be enough. Other employees of the City of Memphis have also been assisting in the effort.
“We’ll be looking for federal or state resources to assist us with being able to fulfill those needs and fill the gaps,” she said.
Haushalter told reporters that she will deliver a proposal soon to Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris outlining the department’s staffing for the next year. But she did not give specifics Tuesday.
We do know the proposal will include significant additions to the department’s contact tracing ranks. Officials said options for new hires include retired law enforcement investigators and those currently displaced from their job by the pandemic.
“Our hope would be that we can offer training to individuals who may have never worked in public health and may have an interest or may have some skills that are transferable,” she said.
The CARES Act passed by Congress to deal with COVID-19 relief provides financial resources for local governments in added health department efforts like contact tracing.
