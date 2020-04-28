Heavy rain and storms overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect clouds with occasional sun this afternoon. It will be windy and mild this afternoon. There will be a chance for few showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be south at 15-25 mph.
TONIGHT: A cold front will move through the area after 10 pm and bring heavy rain or storms through 2 AM. A few strong storms with gusty winds and hail will be possible along the mainline, especially in eastern Arkansas. Winds will be southwest at 30-40 mph, mainly along and ahead of the line of storms.
WEDNESDAY: The heavy rain will be east by sunrise with a period sun in the middle of the day. Clouds and a few showers will move in by late afternoon toward sunset. High temperatures will be in the low 70s. Lows Wednesday night will be in the low 50s.
LATE WEEK: We will be dry with sunshine on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will go from around 70 Thursday to the upper 70s Friday. Lows will be in the 50s.
WEEKEND: It will be warm this weekend with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s. Saturday will be dry, but a stray shower will be possible late Sunday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
