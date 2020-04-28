Heavy rain and thunderstorms possible tonight

Light showers will be possible during the morning commute and isolated rain chances will stay in the forecast through the afternoon. However, the best chance for rain will be late tonight after 10 pm. Strong storms will be possible as a cold front moves through eastern Arkansas and then eventually weakens as it crosses over into Tennessee. These storms could have strong winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Most areas will receive around 1 inch of rain. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid-70s this afternoon with lows in the upper 50s tonight.