Heavy rain and thunderstorms possible tonight

Light showers will be possible during the morning commute and isolated rain chances will stay in the forecast through the afternoon. However, the best chance for rain will be late tonight after 10 pm. Strong storms will be possible as a cold front moves through eastern Arkansas and then eventually weakens as it crosses over into Tennessee. These storms could have strong winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Most areas will receive around 1 inch of rain. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid-70s this afternoon with lows in the upper 50s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. High: 74 Winds will be southwest 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 80%. Low: 58. Winds south 10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Patchy drizzle will continue early Wednesday morning, but we will clear out briefly around noon. However, there could be another round of showers late afternoon. Clouds will gradually clear Wednesday night, so we will have another sunny day on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s on Wednesday. We will be dry with sunshine on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will go from the lower 70s Thursday to the upper 70s Friday.
WEEKEND: It will be warm this weekend with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s. Saturday will be dry, but a stray shower will be possible Sunday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.