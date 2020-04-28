Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi legislators regroup in mid-May amid pandemic
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Legislature will reconvene May 18. That's two months after the session was suspended because of the cornavirus pandemic. House and Senate leaders made the announcement Monday. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann says approving a teacher pay raise will still be a priority. Also Monday, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves eased some restrictions on people's movements but said people must remain vigilant about their health. Many businesses are allowed to reopen with limits on how many customers they can have in stores. Mississippi has surpassed 6,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the Health Department reports 229 deaths from it.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI PRISONS
Mississippi inmates, prison staff get masks during pandemic
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — All inmates and employees in Mississippi prisons have been given masks to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, the state Department of Corrections said Monday. Advocates have raised concerns that the highly contagious virus is difficult to control in prisons, where inmates have little chance to keep distance from one another even when they’re told to do so. They have also pushed for wider testing for COVID-19 in prisons. The corrections department says four Mississippi inmates have tested positive for the highly contagious virus by Monday. Twenty-one inmates have tested negative.
RESERVOIR DROWNING-FATHER
Police: Search continues for man who drowned saving child
BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities said they were continuing to search for the body of a Mississippi man who drowned after helping his child out of the water. Ross Barnett Reservoir police said the man drowned Sunday afternoon. Police said the man and his family were on a boat Sunday while several children played in the water wearing flotation devices. Police said one of the children started floating away from the boat, so the man jumped into the water and brought the child back to safety but the man went under and never resurfaced. Police said divers from several agencies were searching for the man Monday. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released by authorities.
MISSISSIPPI FLOODING-FEDERAL AID
Mississippi approved for federal aid from Pearl River flood
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved federal aid for Mississippi counties affected by Pearl River flooding in February. Gov. Tate Reeves announced the approval on Monday. The flooding occurred Feb. 10-18, mostly in central Mississippi. The federal disaster declaration is for 11 counties: Attala, Carroll, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Leflore, Warren and Yazoo. The money is to help rebuild or repair public buildings, highways and roads. The news release said the federal assistance also covers the reimbursement to local governments for emergency work during the disaster.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ATTORNEY GENERAL
Barr to prosecutors: Look for unconstitutional virus rules
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr has directed federal prosecutors across the country to “be on the lookout” for state and local coronavirus-related restrictions that could be unconstitutional. Barr issued a two-page memo on Monday to U.S. attorneys, saying the department would pursue action in court, if necessary. He said federal prosecutors may need to step in if a state or local ordinance “crosses the line” from appropriately exercising authority to an “overbearing infringement of constitutional and statutory protections.” Many states have issued orders compelling residents to stay home, with limited exceptions like essential trips for food and other supplies to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
AP-MS-BARGES-BRIDGE
Barges hit Mississippi bridge, some drift into 2nd bridge
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — An official says barges hit a 90-year-old railroad bridge over the Mississippi River, and some then drifted back into a newer bridge under which the towboat had just passed. The Vicksburg Post reports that the old U.S. 80 railroad bridge was closed after the accident on Monday. It also reports that the Interstate 20 bridge and the parallel historic bridge each was hit once earlier this month.