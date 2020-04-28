Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee OKs most restaurants to reopen as virus cases grow
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Most of Tennessee’s restaurants have been given the green light to allow dine-in service once again as part of Gov. Bill Lee’s directive to begin reopening the state’s economy that had been largely closed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Lee, a Republican, announced last week that he would not extend the state’s mandatory safer-at-home order when it expires April 30. Instead, he said 89 out of Tennessee’s 95 counties could slowly reopen with restaurants continuing dine-in service on Monday and retail stores being allowed in-person shopping on Wednesday. The reopening plan comes just a day after the state reported its biggest one-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases.
TORNADO UNEMPLOYMENT-TENNESSEE
Tornado unemployment aid available in 2 Tennessee counties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Workers in two Tennessee counties can now apply for disaster unemployment aid after deadly tornado-producing storms tore through the region on Easter. The state Department of Workforce and Labor says the assistance is available to Hamilton and Bradley county workers or self-employed people who lost work or had work interrupted due to a major disaster, as long as they aren't eligible for regular unemployment. Applications must be filed within 30 days of when the availability of the program was announced. President Donald Trump has declared the two counties major disaster areas, where four people were killed due to the storms.
MEMPHIS AIRPORT
Memphis airport getting FAA grant for airplane ice removal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis International Airport is receiving a grant of more than $2.3 million for facilities to remove ice from airplanes at the busy cargo hub. Congressman Steve Cohen’s office said Monday that the Federal Aviation Administration grant money will be used on a centralized facility that will eventually replace the de-icing done at various locations at the airport. The facility will also segregate de-icing water from the storm drainage system. Memphis’ airport is one of the world’s busiest cargo airports. The worldwide hub of shipping giant FedEx Corp. is based there. Cohen says the facility will improve passenger safety and add jobs.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Masks, temperature checks mark 'new normal' at restaurants
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Some of the nation’s restaurants reopened for dine-in service, but it was a different experience than before the coronavirus. Staff members wore masks, checked customers' temperatures at the door and used disposable paper place mats Monday at restaurants in Georgia, Tennessee and Anchorage, Alaska. In Louisiana, the governor said starting Friday restaurants will be allowed to seat people outside, though without wait service at the tables. But even in places where dine-in service was allowed, many eateries remained closed amid safety concerns for staff and customers as well as community backlash.
AUTO PLANTS-RESTART DELAYED
US auto factories likely to stay closed another 2 weeks
DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is backing off a planned May 4 restart at its North American factories because it could conflict with stay-home orders in some states. The move likely means that factories of all three Detroit automakers will be idled for at least another two weeks as they negotiate reopening terms with the United Auto Workers union. Ford, General Motors and FCA factories have been idled for over a month due to fears of spreading the coronavirus. Detroit auto companies employ about 150,000 factory workers mainly in the industrial Midwest, but there are factories from New York to Tennessee and Texas.
VIRUS-OUTBREAK-JUVENILES
Riots, escapes and pepper spray: Virus hits juvenile centers
Fear and frustration are raging as fast as the coronavirus in some juvenile detention centers, with riots and escapes reported in facilities in hard hit New York and Louisiana. Parents and youth advocates say some kids are being kept in isolation up to 23 hours a day. Family visits have been cut off, programs have been halted and school has sometimes been reduced to educational packets. As the number of COVID-19 cases grows, some facilities are also shuttling youths back and forth between centers, adding to tensions. Experts and child advocates say any youth who can be safely returned home should be released.