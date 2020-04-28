Live at the Garden’s 20th anniversary concert series canceled

“This season was to be our 20th anniversary and we had a lot of exciting things planned to celebrate,” said Sherry May, co-director of Live at the Garden. “However, three of the acts we had booked for this season have understandably canceled their tours due to the unpredictability of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are of course devastated as are all of our patrons who have made this music series a part of their lives, some for our full 20 years."