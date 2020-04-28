MATA extends free fares until social distancing restrictions are lifted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Memphis, Memphis Area Transit Authority has extended its temporary free fares until it is safe for groups of 25 or more to board buses and trolley cars.
MATA says not only do free fares keep transmission via paper money and farecards from occurring, but it also helps them reinforce social distancing measures since passengers are able to board through the rear doors and reduce contact with the operators. Passengers who need assistive devices can still board on the front using the front door/ramp.
MATA also announced they would continue following these guidelines until further notice:
MATA Fleet
- No more than 10 people will be allowed to board fixed-route buses and trolley cars.
- Signage is onboard fixed-route buses and trolley cars to encourage social distancing
- No more than two passengers will be allowed to ride on any MATAplus paratransit vehicle (includes personal care attendant and/or escort).
- MATA will only transport MATAplus paratransit customers to work, medical-related destinations (including dialysis, doctor appointments and pharmacies) and to purchase/collect food from grocery stores, restaurants, or food distribution centers at non-profit organizations.
MATA Facilities
- MATA headquarters, located at 1370 Levee Road, is closed to the public.
- The trolley facility, located at 547 North Main, is closed to the public.
- The customer lobby areas and public restrooms at each Transit Center are closed to the public.
- The Assessment Center located in the Airways Transit Center is closed to the public.
MATA will continue disinfecting their transportation units daily to reduce the spread of the virus.
