Memphis-area hospital systems have differing policies on who gets a COVID-19 test

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The four hospital systems in the area all have different policies for the people getting tested inside their walls, and that applies to patients and staff.
WMC Action News 5 discovered the current procedures vary wildly from system to system.
The Shelby County Health Department said Tuesday that they don’t have a specific recommendation for hospitals on the scope of COVID-19 testing inside their facilities.
Officials at Baptist said Tuesday, they’re testing every admitted patient as well as hospital personnel.
“Yes, we are testing. We have embarked on an aggressive and ambitious policy of testing a large number of healthcare workers and patients,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis.
A spokesperson for Methodist Lebonheur Healthcare wrote that new policies went into place Tuesday.
“Beginning today, we are starting to test asymptomatic associates and providers to ensure we provide a safe environment for care,” wrote Sarah Farley, with MLH. “We will continue to screen everyone who enters an MLH facility and test those who screen positive based on CDC guidelines.”
Regional One said they are not testing all admitted patients, only those with symptoms for COVID-19. The hospital system added they are only testing employees who present symptoms.
Tenet Health, which owns Saint Francis, said they are ordering COVID-19 tests on all patients that meet CDC criteria and those who are scheduled for a procedure requiring general anesthesia. The system did not elaborate about its policy on employee testing.
Despite the patchwork of policies, Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said it is the decisions of those hospital systems themselves on how aggressively to test, as they may have internal information guiding their actions.
“Healthcare systems have a fairly large infection control program in place within their systems and based on their own internal data may make decisions to test more or less people,” she said.
Haushalter said they are encouraging nursing homes to provide testing for their employees, even those who do not have symptoms.
Public health officials told said they would be partnering with the state and Governor Bill Lee’s office in the coming days and weeks to expand testing into nursing homes.
