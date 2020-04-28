New timing on strong storms that could arrive tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are continuing to keep a close eye on a cold front that will move through the Mid-South tonight. This front will be the culprit for the potential severe weather across our region and for the Mid-South. The highest risk of severe weather will be across portions of eastern Oklahoma and Texas along with extreme western sections of Arkansas.
Our risk is not as high as some areas to our west but the slight risk category has been extended more into west Tennessee.
SLIGHT RISK EXTENDED INTO WEST TN & NORTH MS: The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Eastern Arkansas and now parts of North Mississippi and West Tennessee under a Slight (2 out of 5) risk for severe storms tonight. The slight risk now includes Memphis and all of Shelby County as well as Lauderdale, Dyer and small sections of Haywood and Crockett Counties in West Tennessee . In North Mississippi, the slight risk now includes DeSoto, Tunica, Tate, Coahoma and Quitman Counties.
The areas shaded in green are under a Marginal (1 out 5) risk for a strong storms. The green or marginal risk is the lowest of the severe risk on the scale.
No matter where you are in the Mid-South, our entire area is under a severe weather risk for tonight. This means we all should stay weather aware and closely monitor the weather tonight through tomorrow morning. We all know that this is that time of year where storms can strengthen quickly.
THREATS: Strong damaging wind and heavy rain is the main threat along the leading edge of storms. The threat of flooding and hail are low threats. The threat of tornadoes are low, but can’t be completely ruled out.
TIMING: Rain and storms will likely push into eastern Arkansas after 11 PM.
After midnight rain and storms will start to move east of the Mississippi River and into the metro.
Rain and storms will continue to move eastward with temperatures in the 60s.
By 3 AM rain and storms continue to progress eastward but rain will start to diminish for areas west in Arkansas.
The main area of rain and storms will exit the Mid-South mostly before sunrise.
A few lingering showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon. A dry and warming pattern will emerge Thursday and last for most of the weekend.
ACTION: With the potential for severe weather tonight, make sure you have the WMC Action News 5 First Alert weather. It will keep you abreast with all pertinent weather information plus keep you up to date with watches and warnings.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest timing and updates.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.