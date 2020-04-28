Retirement community to require mandatory COVID-19 testing for staff

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Shelby County nursing homes and retirement communities, health leaders are urging more testing.
One of the retirement communities that has been hardest hit, The Village at Germantown, says it will move to mandatory testing for its staff this Thursday.
Rebecca DeRousse, the vice-president of healthcare services at The Village at Germantown, says eight residents and 11 employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Four of them have died.
“I’ve been in this business for a very, very long time and I have never experienced anything like this,” said DeRousse.
She said she spoke with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday.
“They asked us a lot of questions for a solid hour,” said DeRousse. ”They said in a lot of cases that we have gone above and beyond what most facilities are doing.”
Over the last six weeks, The Village at Germantown has restricted visitors, stopped all communal dining and activity, and restricted private caregivers, all in an effort to reduce exposure.
“There’s nothing like personal contact, but we’re doing everything that we can to try to keep [residents] in contact with their family members,” said DeRousse.
She says they have also provided voluntary testing for staff members.
She says 48 staff members have taken advantage of the voluntary testing, and others have gotten tested at other locations.
But DeRousse says starting this Thursday testing will become mandatory for staff.
“Methodist Hospital will be helping us out with that. They will be coming here on-site and offering that to our employees,” said DeRousse.
With nearly 100 cases confirmed at nursing homes in the Memphis area, Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter says that is where the focus should be over the next several weeks, along with more testing.
“For those who are essential workers, particularly in nursing homes, if your facility offers testing I encourage you to avail yourself of testing,” said Haushalter.
Haushalter says the Shelby County Health Department will be teaming up with the governor’s office to provide additional testing for nursing homes this week and in the weeks ahead.
