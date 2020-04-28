‘Road to Reopening’: A WMC town hall discussing COVID-19 and reopening the Mid-South

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 24, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT - Updated April 28 at 8:54 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the Mid-South prepares to come out of quarantine, WMC Action News 5 is making sure you have all the information you need to continue navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

We gathered mayors, medical experts and those writing the rule book on how to reopen the Mid-South for a virtual town hall.

We'll take some viewer questions as well -- just post here and tell us from where you're watching.

Participants included Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon, Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite, Clarksdale Mayor Chuck Espy, Shelby County Health Department director Alisa Haushalter, UTHSC infectious disease specialist Dr. Jon McCullers and Beverly Johnson with the Greater Memphis Chamber.

They answered our questions and yours about how to safely navigate the pandemic as the Mid-South reopens.

Watch a recording of the town hall in the player above.

