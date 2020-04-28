SCS reveals plan for in-person graduation ceremonies & other senior celebration events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Schools across the country have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and graduating seniors have been waiting to hear if they’ll get to have their big moment.
Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray says a senior celebration series has been tentatively scheduled for May, June and July for graduating seniors.
The week of May 18, a graduation website will be launched listing all of the graduating seniors in the 2020 class.
The week of June 8, schools will hold Drive-thru Senior Salutes where students can pick up their diplomas and awards. Parents and students are invited to decorate their cars as they drive-thru campus and take advantage of photo opportunities.
And the event you’ve all been waiting for -- traditional graduation ceremonies are tentatively scheduled for July 13-26. More details will be released closer to that time.
SCS is working to abide by social distancing guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control as they celebrate the class of 2020.
