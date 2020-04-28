Strong storms threaten much of the Mid-South tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Rain & T’storms Wind: SW 15-30 Low: 62
WEDNESDAY: Isolated Showers Wind: NW 10-20 High: 71
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: NW 5 Low: 52
THIS WEEK: A cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms overnight with the main time for strong to severe storms from 11 PM to 2 AM. Isolated showers will continue into the early morning hours tomorrow. Clouds will bread during the day but a few isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible during the late afternoon and evening hours. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs near 80 and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the upper 70s with lows near 60. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
