Strong storms threaten much of the Mid-South tonight

THIS WEEK: A cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms overnight with the main time for strong to severe storms from 11 PM to 2 AM. Isolated showers will continue into the early morning hours tomorrow. Clouds will bread during the day but a few isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible during the late afternoon and evening hours. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.