TDOC begins 4th round of mass COVID-19 testing in state prisons

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Department of Corrections has started its fourth round of mass testing in state prisons for COVID-19.
TDOC says Tuesday, all inmates at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville will be tested for the virus. Employees will be tested on Wednesday.
This comes after multiple inmates tested positive for COVID-19 at TTCC -- so far, 93 positive cases have been identified as of Tuesday morning.
According to TDOC, there have been 3,810 inmates tested and eight hospitalized. Out of those eight hospitalizations, only three have been released. More than 750 inmates have tested positive statewide across seven facilities.
TDOC is keeping track of their results and are available to the public at https://www.tn.gov/correction.
