Tennessee gyms, fitness centers allowed to reopen at 50% capacity excluding metro areas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon announcing gyms and exercise facilities across the state can open beginning Friday, May 1. But there are some exceptions.
Much like restaurants and retail stores, these facilities can only operate at 50% capacity for now.
Lee says the physical and mental health of Tennesseans prompted the announcement. At this time only 89 out of the 95 counties are able to open their exercise facilities at this time.
