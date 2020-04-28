Thousands of dollars up for grabs for small business owners in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been difficult for small businesses amid the COVID-19 health crisis. Some are struggling to stay open since federal dollars have been hard to get.
Shawn Goffer is a Memphis small business owner in the promotional merchandising business.
“We offer anything from ink pens to bulletproof vests,” said Goffer.
Goffer’s company, Precious Memory by Shawn, has been open for four years and 2020 got off to a great start.
“We’ve grown over 300% from first quarter last year and so we were up for some contracts and things like that and then COVID hit,” said Goffer.
Companies suspended their marketing spending and Goffer, like so many other small business owners across the city found themselves scrambling for funds.
Earlier this month the Economic Developmental Growth Engine or Edge Board opened the application process for the NEED grant.
Small business owners can apply to get $5,000 to $10,000 in grant money.
The business must be located within the New Market Tax Credit Qualified Census Tracts and experienced a 25% or greater decrease in revenue.
Goffer has high hopes she'll get the grant.
She secured warehouse space and will switch her business plan to fulfilling a new need.
A vendor approached her with an opportunity to take seven 275 gallon totes of hand sanitizer and bottle them for distribution.
She will need to hire more people to do the job.
"I just wanted the help to bring more jobs to the community," said Goffer.
Friday the EDGE Board will consider her application and other small businesses.
An EDGE spokesperson says they have received over 120 applications, but they are looking for more.
If you think you qualify click here: www.NEEDGrant.org and download the quick 4-page application.
