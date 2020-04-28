WATCH: Gov. Reeves talks latest on COVID-19 response

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will discuss the latest on the state’s COVID-19 response.
This week, businesses have been allowed to reopen with restrictions under the new safer-at-home order.
State leaders are warning Mississippians to not get complacent as the fight against COVID-19 continues. They say even as restrictions are relaxed, social distancing needs to continue and Mississippians should be wearing masks when out in public.
Tuesday, Reeves emphasized helping small businesses and those impacted by the massive spike in unemployment claims.
Reeves said Mississippi will receive $1.25 billion from the CARES Act. A third party team will oversee the funds.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the number of patients using hospital beds and ventilators has risen, and that while the peak may have been reached already, the number could continue rising.
