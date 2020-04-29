Collierville High School students donate masks to local police

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - School may be closed, but that did not stop a group of Collierville students from working together to help first responders who have to interact with the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their goal was to show that no matter your age, you can always step up to help your community.
Collierville High School Junior Jaylen Hughes explained how they got started.
She said, “Alex texted us out of the blue and asked us do we want to do a little project...”
The project? Donating masks to first responders.
Junior Alex Zhang is the Collierville High School student that brought his classmates together.
“So we know there’s a shortage of masks. The police officers who are keeping our communities safe, who are protecting us during these hard times - our goal is to make sure that they’re safe,” he said.
The students named their group “901 PPE.”
“PPE stands for ‘Protecting Police Effectively,’ and it also stands for ‘Personal Protective Equipment,’” Zhang said.
They set up a GoFundMe account and raised over $1,500.
“We had very generous [donors.] We asked family members, friends, classmates,” Hughes said.
The money went towards purchasing 2,000 masks, which they dropped off at the Collierville Police Department and the Memphis Police station on Ridgeway Wednesday morning.
The officers are grateful to have the equipment that they can use during the coronavirus pandemic.
Memphis Police Colonel Anthony Rudolph was impressed with their act of service.
"It's inspiring to know that these young adults are now starting to engage in that kind of thought process, because you know that's exactly what we need in our community," Colonel Rudolph said.
The students hope to set an example, not just for their peers, but for everyone going through this unprecedented time
Zhang said, “We’re all in this together. It doesn’t matter if you’re old, or young, or what your background is. There’s something you can do.”
