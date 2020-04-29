A dry pattern taking shape for the next few days

Dry air will filter into the Mid-South from the northwest overnight and through the day tomorrow making for a very nice end to the week. That will be followed by the return of a southerly flow late Friday that will warm temperatures above average for the weekend.

By Ron Childers | April 29, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 7:23 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: NW 5-10 Low: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: NW 10-15 High: 70

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear Wind: Calm Low: 51

THIS WEEK: Clouds linger overnight but a full day of sunshine is in store tomorrow along with a breezy northwest wind. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures near 80 and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the mid 70s along with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

