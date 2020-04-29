Families concerned after 155 Shelby County detainees test positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of families with loved ones locked up at the Shelby County Jail are worried about their health. Officials revealed Wednesday that 155 inmates have tested postive for coronavirus.
“I think it’s ridiculous. They got my child in there, even though he’s considered an adult now, he’s still my baby. I don’t want him sick,” said Kristy Adams, mother.
Kristy Adams’ 19-year-old son was arrested a few days ago for speeding, as well as having a gun, which she says is registered. He was released without bond after spending 24 hours behind bars. She fears he was exposed to the coronavirus.
One grandmother, who did not want to be identified, says her 20-year-old grandson has been behind bars for a year awaiting trial. She says he just tested positive for the coronavirus.
“I was really upset because I was scared for him. As a grandparent, I was scared because there was nothing I could do,” she said.
In an update Wednesday, the Shelby County Health Department announced that 155 detainees at 201 Poplar have testified positive for COVID-19.
“That was a higher positivity than we would have expected among that specific population, even though we knew we were in close proximity,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director.
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner says he is working with public health officials to determine how the inmates were infected. Thirty-seven employees at the jail have also been infected.
The health department says more detainees and workers are expected to be tested this week. Haushalter said most of the positive detainees did not show symptoms.
Sheriff Bonner says the inmates who tested positive were moved to another floor in the jail that was sterilized. He said there is extra staff there to take care of the inmates.
“We’re doing all we can do to fight this virus and slow it down in the facility,” said Sheriff Bonner.
The sheriff acknowledged that it is impossible to keep inmates six feet away from each other. He said they have masks and access to soap and hand sanitizer.
