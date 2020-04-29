Family celebrates grandmother’s 99th birthday through facility window

Family celebrates grandmother’s 99th birthday through facility window
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 29, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 3:50 PM

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation is strictly prohibited at senior living facilities, but that didn’t stop one Mid-South family from helping their grandmother celebrate her birthday.

Rosella Dougherty turned 99 years old Wednesday, and her family surprised her with a visit outside the Desoto Healthcare Facility in Southaven.

Family celebrates grandmother’s 99th birthday through facility window
Family celebrates grandmother’s 99th birthday through facility window (Source: Ryan Hewitt)

They were able to see and talk to her through the facility’s window.

Family celebrates grandmother’s 99th birthday through facility window
Family celebrates grandmother’s 99th birthday through facility window (Source: Ryan Hewitt)

Loved ones say it’s been especially hard for them since they usually pick her up every Sunday for dinner at home.

Family visits, celebrates grandmother’s 99th birthday through window
Family visits, celebrates grandmother’s 99th birthday through window (Source: Ryan Hewitt)

Please help us wish Ms. Rosella Dougherty a happy birthday!

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.