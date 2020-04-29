Family celebrates grandmother’s 99th birthday through facility window

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation is strictly prohibited at senior living facilities, but that didn’t stop one Mid-South family from helping their grandmother celebrate her birthday.
Rosella Dougherty turned 99 years old Wednesday, and her family surprised her with a visit outside the Desoto Healthcare Facility in Southaven.
They were able to see and talk to her through the facility’s window.
Loved ones say it’s been especially hard for them since they usually pick her up every Sunday for dinner at home.
Please help us wish Ms. Rosella Dougherty a happy birthday!
